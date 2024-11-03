Trending topics:
Where to watch North Korea vs Spain live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Final

North Korea face Spain in the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup final. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Spain and North Korea flags
© IMAGO / Pond5 ImagesSpain and North Korea flags

By Leonardo Herrera

North Korea and Spain are set to clash in the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final, a high-stakes matchup sure to captivate soccer fans worldwide. USA fans can find out here he viewing options available on different broadcast platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in and witness these young talents compete for the ultimate prize.

[Watch North Korea vs Spain online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The final pits two powerhouse teams that have lived up to their billing as strong contenders. Spain arrive with an impressive record, dominating most of their matches with comfortable margins—most notably a commanding 3-0 victory over England in the semifinals, with only a narrow 2-1 slip against Colombia.

North Korea, meanwhile, showcased resilience and precision throughout the group stage and carried that form into the knockout rounds, clinching 1-0 wins in both the quarterfinals and semifinals. Their most notable victory came against tournament favorite the United States, making this final a thrilling, unpredictable showdown.

When will the North Korea vs Spain match be played?

North Korea take on Spain for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final this Sunday, November 3. The action is set to kick off at 5:00 PM (ET).

North Korea vs Spain: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch North Korea vs Spain in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup showdown between North Korea and Spain will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: FS2, NBC Universo.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

