NBA News: Former champion Rajon Rondo makes major Celtics statement

The Boston Celtics have kicked off the regular season on a high note, boasting a 5-1 record and emerging as strong contenders to make another NBA Finals run. Former champion Rajon Rondo recently weighed in on the team’s performance and potential, offering a bold statement on the reigning Eastern Conference powerhouse.

The last team to secure back-to-back NBA championships was the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. Given Boston’s impressive start, Rondo believes the Celtics could replicate the Warriors’ feat—and even “change the game.”

“Right now they are changing the game,” Rondo said. “At least five guys are going to shoot 10 threes a game, think about it. I’m talking about [Jaylen] Brown, [Jayson] Tatum, [Derrick] White, [Payton] Pritchard, [Sam] Hauser, and then the big fella ain’t even shot, ain’t back yet [Kristaps] Porziņģis. The way they play unselfishly.”

Rondo also highlighted the Celtics’ depth and chemistry, noting how players coming off the bench contribute seamlessly. “But you also have the makeup and the character in the locker room to allow guys like a Pritchard to go for 28, you know what I mean, and not be jealous,” Rondo added.

Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a three-point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Bucks HC claims Pritchard is perfect for Celtics

Following the Celtics’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers praised Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, who recorded 28 points, five rebounds, and three assists while shooting 8-for-12 from three-point range.

“[Pritchard is] just tough,” Rivers said via Celtics reporter Justin Turpin. “He’s that little pest that gets under everybody’s skin and he keeps coming. [He’s] gritty, smart, but [also] talented. He shoots the hell out of the ball and has a knack for stripping guys on rebounds. He’s perfect for that team.”

Celtics’ impressive stats

The Celtics are one of the most formidable teams in the NBA this season, averaging a league-best 125.5 points per game. They also lead the league in both three-pointers made (19.7) and attempted (50.0) per game, reflecting Rondo’s point about their high-volume shooting from beyond the arc.