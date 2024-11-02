MLB News: CC Sabathia sends clear message to Yankees after World Series struggles

A familiar face to the New York Yankees sent a message to his former team after their World Series loss. Sabathia mentioned the struggles they faced to push the series to Game 5.

After the New York Yankees fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a hard-fought five-game World Series, former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia took to social media to share his thoughts on the outcome. Sabathia, known for his fiery passion to the Yankees, congratulated the Dodgers while also expressing his pride in the Bronx Bombers’ season despite their missed opportunity.

On X (formerly Twitter), Sabathia wrote: “Congrats to Dave Roberts, Mook, and the Dodgers…hell of a series and deserving of winning it all. Played complete in every phase to win the trophy.” His message acknowledged the Dodgers’ impressive performance, highlighting how they executed effectively during the series.

Sabathia followed up with an encouraging message to the Yankees, saying, “Tough one for the Yanks but an incredible season overall and they’ll be right back in it next year. Proud of all the guys.” While the Yankees tried to recover from 0-3, they struggled with errors and missed opportunities in critical innings.

Sabathia gave a candid assessment of the team’s struggles. “Everybody wants me to say the Yankees blew it as if it’ll make the situation better,” he noted, adding that “plenty of mistakes were made and with two great teams, it came down to all the fundamentals…errors, fielding, base running, timely at-bats, situational pitching.”

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) C.C. Sabthia #52, A.J. Burnett #34 and Eric Hinske #14 of the New York Yankees celebrate with the trophy in the locker room after their 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Sabathia mentioned the big mistakes

In the key moments of the series, the Dodgers capitalized on the Yankees’ missteps. Game 1’s walk-off loss set the tone, dealing a psychological blow to the Yankees and energizing the Dodgers. Sabathia mentioned Game 5’s pivotal fifth inning, where a costly errors led to a rally that shifted momentum permanently in favor of the Dodgers.

Reflecting on the outcome, Sabathia emphasized that while the loss stings, “the better team won. That’s postseason baseball.” His message acknowledged both the disappointment and the promise in the Yankees’ season, suggesting that they have the potential to contend again in 2025 with some fine-tuning.

Sabathia’s World Series with the Yankees

It’s worth remembering that CC Sabathia won a World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. That was his only World Series title in his nearly 19-year career.

