MLB News: Three-time World Series champion sends strong message to Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole is going through a rough period following the Yankees’ World Series loss to the Dodgers and the team’s costly errors. But after Game 5, he reportedly received encouragement from a former player with multiple titles.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees looks on from the mound after surrendering a home run during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 25, 2024 in New York City.
© Getty ImagesGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees looks on from the mound after surrendering a home run during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 25, 2024 in New York City.

By Richard Tovar

Gerrit Cole was essential to the New York Yankees through much of the postseason, but the World Series did not unfold as he’d hoped—especially in Game 5, where several errors dashed their hopes of extending the series, ending in a 1-3 defeat to the Dodgers.

After the Yankees’ championship bid came to an end, Cole received support from teammates and former MLB players alike, including three-time World Series champion Dave “Smoke” Stewart, who won his first title with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981.

Stewart praised Cole’s impact and talent, saying he’s a standout among today’s pitchers: “Remember the name Gerrit Cole. He’s one of a kind in today’s game of baseball pitchers,” he wrote in a post on his personal X account, highlighting Cole’s unique skill.

Despite the Yankees’ errors in the fifth inning and the miscommunication between Cole and Anthony Rizzo, Stewart didn’t focus on these struggles . Instead, he admired Cole’s resilience: “Forty-pitch inning in the 5th, and he still gets into the 7th. Baseball needs more pitchers like Gerrit Cole. Pitches with heart, instinct, and guts. Get your notebooks out, boys. He’s the truth!”

Which Teams Did Dave “Smoke” Stewart Win the World Series With?

Stewart’s first World Series title came with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981, when they beat the New York Yankees 4-2 under manager Tommy Lasorda. He went on to win two more championships with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and the Toronto Blue Jays (1993).

The Game 5 Setback for Cole

In the aftermath of Game 5, Cole addressed the wild fifth inning that he and his Yankees teammates endured during the 2024 World Series. He admitted the Dodgers made things challenging that inning, calling it “the worst feeling that you can have.” On the first-base misplay with Rizzo, he explained he “took a bad angle on the ball.”

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

