Real Madrid want to renew Vinicius Junior’s contract amid interest from two European giants

After the Ballon d'Or scandal, reports suggest that Real Madrid are looking to secure Vinicius Junior with a better contract amid interest of other big clubs.

A week after the Ballon d’Or scandal, Vinicius Junior is once again in the spotlight, but this time, due to his future with Real Madrid. Amid rumors that there’s interest from two Premier League giants in the Brazilian star, Los Blancos are making moves to extend his contract.

According to Relevo, the club started talks with Vinicius’ team a few months ago with the intention of letting him know that he wouldn’t be put in the background with Kylian Mbappe’s arrival. However, the Brazilian forward was reportedly “grateful” but rejected the invitation to start negotiations.

Vinicius’ contract doesn’t expire until 2027, so there’s no rush to sign a new deal. However, the news comes at a time when clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea are inquiring about him, while Saudi Arabia’s interest still looms. However, PSG are also in the mix.

The report claims that although PSG are not in active discussions, they are particularly interested in Vinicius. Relevo states that Madrid want to avoid an “Mbappe situation,” where Vinicius (who has a release clause of 1 billion euros) would leave on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia’s offer is still in the background

While unlikely, Relevo also reports that Saudi Arabia maintains their interest in Vinicius, after they offered him one billion in five seasons to make him the highest paid footballer in the world. While their first offer came during the summer, they are willing to wait in 2025.

On the other hand, Vinicius’ latest contract renewal was announced in 2023. However, the parts reached an agreement back in 2022. While Sport reports that Vinicius is having doubts about his future in Madrid, the forward said, after his hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League, that he wants to stay with the club “forever.”

The feeling seems to be mutual, as Real Madrid have backed up their player during the ongoing saga of the Ballon d’Or snub. After the club found out that the Brazilian wasn’t the winner this year, they decided to skip the ceremony, which shows their commitment to their star.