MLB News: Stephen A. Smith sends strong message to Juan Soto and Aaron Boone

Stephen A. Smith, known for his outspoken takes on the Yankees, didn’t hold back this time, sending a message to Juan Soto and Aaron Boone following the end of the 2024 MLB season.

Stephen A. Smith delivered a powerful response to Juan Soto’s comments regarding his free agency options. Soto, who openly expressed that he sees all MLB teams as potential opportunities, drew criticism from Smith, who interpreted this attitude as a form of mercenary mindset.

Smith argued that Soto’s comments shouldn’t detract from his value to the Yankees. “He performed when he was on the biggest stage, he showed up,” Smith asserted, underscoring that Soto’s performance, particularly his game-winning homer against the Guardians, was pivotal to the Yankees’ postseason journey.

Smith stressed that the Yankees need to recognize Soto’s greatness, rather than attempting to guilt-trip him into loyalty. “It’s about appreciating you have somebody great in your fold and doing everything that you can to value them,” he stated, emphasizing that Soto’s skill and dedication are worth the investment.

Smith concluded that, while he personally wouldn’t have chosen Soto’s timing or words, the message behind his comments is a necessary wake-up call for the Yankees. “Somebody’s better than us,” Smith paraphrased Soto’s sentiment, suggesting that if the Yankees want to keep a player of Soto’s caliber, they need to prove they are the right team for him.

Smith on Aaron Boone’s Role and Yankees’ Future

Smith also discussed the future of Yankees manager Aaron Boone in light of the team’s 2024 World Series performance. Despite the loss to the Dodgers, Smith advocated for Boone to keep his job but pointed to several issues in the Yankees’ execution throughout the season. “Boone, he’s got a lot of questions to answer,” Smith remarked, adding that while Boone’s leadership shouldn’t be dismissed, the team’s consistent sloppiness raised concerns.

Smith highlighted various fundamental errors

For a team like the Yankees, historically grounded in strong fundamentals, these recurring mistakes signal a management problem. “As a manager, what’s your responsibility?” Smith asked rhetorically. He emphasized that while Boone isn’t responsible for hitting or pitching, he should ensure that players are executing the basics and avoiding the costly errors that plagued their season.

According to Smith, the World Series Game 5 was a devastating loss not only because of the scoreboard but because of what it symbolized. Historically, the Yankees have a solid track record when holding such a lead in the postseason, making this defeat even more painful.

