Mexico is trying to know how Sout American teams work and now Colombia is the next test. In this article you will find all the information about how to buy tickets to attend this International Friendly game at Levi's Stadium.

Qatar 2022 is encouraging all the teams to get the best preparation possible for what's going to be an exhausting tourney. Now, Mexico will face Colombia in an International Friendly match in the United States, so here is all the information about how to buy tickets to attend this game at Levi's Stadium.

Mexico will have a tough test at Qatar 2022. In the Group stage, they will face Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. The Albiceleste is seen as the best one of those four, so they will probably have to fight for the second place with the other national teams.

Whereas Colombia, they will have to wait four more years to have the possibility of playing another FIFA World Cup as they didn't reach this one. It will be a good challenge for Mexico as they are trying to see how South American teams play with Argentina in thei group in Qatar 2022.

Mexico vs Colombia: Date

Mexico will play at Levi's Stadium, home of NFL's San Francisco 49ers, against Colombia this Tuesday, September 27. The match is set to start at 8:00 PM (ET).

How to buy tickets for Mexico vs Colombia at Levi's Stadium

If you want to go to Levi's Stadium to see this interesting match between Mexico and Colombia, Gametime is your best option! You can buy the tickets for this game by clicking right here!