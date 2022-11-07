In what will be warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Mexico will play against Irak. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Mexico are looking to get to the next World Cup in Qatar in the best way, which starts in a couple of weeks. There they will have to face Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia, a group that is by no means easy, but in which the "Aztecs" hope to emerge triumphant. And for that, there is nothing better than arriving in Qatar at a fast pace.

In the case of Irak, it is a team that has grown a lot in recent years. In fact, in the last Asian qualifiers they finished fourth, just 3 points behind the United Arab Emirates. With the increase in teams that there will be for the next edition of the World Cup, there will be more possibilities for everyone and they hope to prepare in the best way to try to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico probable lineup

The Mexican team would be more or less the same that played the last Matchdays of the Concacaf qualifiers, and that will most likely be the starting XI of Mexico in the World Cup.

Mexico possible starting XI: Ochoa; K. Alvarez, Araujo, Moreno, Gallardo; Rodriguez, E. Alvarez, Guardado; Antuna, Jimenez, Vega

Irak probable lineup

Among those summoned from Iraq there are several young players, talents who hope to be able to exploit thinking about the qualifiers for the next World Cup.

Irak possible starting XI: Hassan; Zero, Yahya, Younis; Al-Ammari, Abdul-Karim, Attwan, Bayesh; Aoraha, Ahmed; Hussein

