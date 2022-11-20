Mexico will play against Poland for a Qatar World Cup Group-Stage game at the Stadium 974. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for the debut game in Group C.

The first week of football begins in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a game between two contenders for the Round of 16 Stage in this group. In fact, most of the international analysts believe the winner of this matchup will decide which team will go along with Argentina to the next stage. Although Mexico have always qualified, under Gerardo Martino's management, there's uncertainty about this happening in Qatar.

On the other side, Poland will try to make their game, and not remember their last disappointing performance in the last World Cup. In 2018, the Polish side were the only UEFA team in their group, but failed to qualify for the next stage. With Robert Lewandowski on their side, the team managed by Czesław Michniewicz will try to give him the ball to help him score his first-ever World Cup goal.

Mexico Probable Lineup

Mexico played two international friendly games in Girona, Spain so Gerardo Martino could see potential good fits for this debut game. However, as he mentioned after the second game, neither of those lineups are going to be used for this matchup. Also, both Raul Jimenez and Rogelio Funes Mori have been under the radar due to their injuries, but as it seems none of them will have to problem to play in the World Cup.

Mexico's probable starting XI: Guillermo Memo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo; Edson Álvaeez, Luis Chávez, Héctor Herrera; Hirving Lozano, Henry Martín and Alexis Vega.

Poland Probable Lineup

Poland's head coach Czesław Michniewicz will have a complete 26-man roster to choose from in order to lineup the best XI to face Mexico in their debut game. In fact, most of the international media thinks that only with Robert Lewandowski, the Polish side has all in favor to win this matchup.

Poland's probable starting XI: Lukasz Skorupski, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Klik, Jakub Kiwior, Robert Gumny, Szymon Zurkowski, Grzegorz Kruchowiak, Sebastian Czymanski, Przemytlaw Frankoski, Arkadiusz Milik, and Robert Lewandowski.