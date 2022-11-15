Mexico and Sweden will face against each other in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).
The Mexican team seeks to reach its debut in the World Cup in the best possible way, where it has to overcome a difficult group, which also includes Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Although it will undoubtedly be hard to access the round of 16, the Mexicans are confident that they can have a good group stage.
And for that, nothing better than facing a strong European team like Sweden, who were very close to being back in a World Cup after losing the playoff final against Poland. The Swedes want to prepare in the best way for what will be the qualifiers for Euro 2024 and for this, nothing better than a friendly.
Mexico vs Sweden: Kick-Off Time
Mexico will play against Sweden in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup this Wednesday, November 16 at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain.
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Costa Rica: 3:30 PM
Ecuador: 2:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (November 17)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Norway: 8:30 PM
Poland: 8:30 PM
Sweden: 8:30 PM
United States: 2:30 PM (ET)
Mexico vs Sweden: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Cono Sur, Star+, ESPN Argentina
Brazil: SporTV
Costa Rica: TUDN
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+, ESPN Southern Cone
International: bet365
Italy: DAZN
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Channel 5 Televisa, TUDN Live, Azteca 7, TUDN, Blim TV, Azteca Sports Live
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Sweden: C More Sweden, TV12 Sweden, Discovery+
USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN App, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA