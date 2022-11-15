In a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Mexico will face Sweden. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Mexico and Sweden will face against each other in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The Mexican team seeks to reach its debut in the World Cup in the best possible way, where it has to overcome a difficult group, which also includes Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Although it will undoubtedly be hard to access the round of 16, the Mexicans are confident that they can have a good group stage.

And for that, nothing better than facing a strong European team like Sweden, who were very close to being back in a World Cup after losing the playoff final against Poland. The Swedes want to prepare in the best way for what will be the qualifiers for Euro 2024 and for this, nothing better than a friendly.

Mexico vs Sweden: Kick-Off Time

Mexico will play against Sweden in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup this Wednesday, November 16 at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona, Spain.

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Costa Rica: 3:30 PM

Ecuador: 2:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (November 17)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Poland: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Mexico vs Sweden: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Cono Sur, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Brazil: SporTV

Costa Rica: TUDN

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+, ESPN Southern Cone

International: bet365

Italy: DAZN

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Channel 5 Televisa, TUDN Live, Azteca 7, TUDN, Blim TV, Azteca Sports Live

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Sweden: C More Sweden, TV12 Sweden, Discovery+

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN App, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA

