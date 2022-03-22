Mexico usually plays its home games with 12 players thanks to the immense support of the fans at Azteca Stadium, one of the largest stadiums in the world. Find out how many fans will be allowed to attend the crucial match between El Tri and the USMNT.

Mexico vs USMNT: How many people will be able to attend the Estadio Azteca?

Mexico is usually one of the toughest teams to beat when playing at their home fortress, Azteca Stadium. A colossal venue with an initial capacity of more than 100,000 people, which was recently reduced, but still remains imposing. For El Tri's transcendental game against the United States in the Concacaf Qualifiers, what capacity will be allowed?

At its inauguration, Azteca Stadium had a capacity of 110,000 people. However, over time it was reduced to its current 87,000 after its last remodeling in 2016. In the United States, only 6 venues can exceed that capacity: Michigan Stadium (107,000), Ohio Stadium (102,000), Rose Bowl (94,000), Sanford Stadium (92,000), Cotton Bowl (92,000), and FedExField (91,000).

However, Mexico has also paid dearly for having so many fans supporting them at their home games: it has accumulated 17 fines so far for a homophobic shout that their fans emit to insult their rivals during the match. This has meant that Gerardo Martino's team has not played at a full Azteca Stadium for some time now.

How many fans will be allowed for the Mexico vs USMNT?

Following sanctions by FIFA, which ranged from bans on playing without spectators at home games to heavy fines, the Mexican Soccer Federation decided to control who attends Mexico's home games, most of which are played at the Azteca Stadium.

Thus, in their most recent matches of the Concacaf Qualifiers for Qatar 2022, against Costa Rica and Panama, Mexico National Team, they only had the support of 2,000 people per game. On that occasion, tickets did not go on sale to the public and the Federation itself was in charge of distributing them.

To enter the venue, fans had to go through the following process: register their data and their entry on the Mexican Soccer Federation's website, where they were given a QR code. At the stadium, they had to show this code and proceed to have their photograph taken without a mask, in order to find out who exactly had entered the stadium and in which seat.

In January 2022, Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, had stated that the capacity for the Mexico vs USMNT of the Qatar 2022 Concacaf Qualifiers at the Azteca Stadium would be 30,000 to 40,000 people, again with ticket sales open to the public. This is to better control de attendants to the match and to prevent Covid-19 spread.

However, the ticket sales open to the public included the issuance of 50,000 tickets for the match between El Tri and the Stars and Stripes. These tickets sold out quickly and the Azteca Stadium will be filled to more than half its capacity of 87,000 people.

However, ticket sales open to the public included the issuance of 50,000 tickets for the match between El Tri and the Stars and Stripes. These tickets sold out quickly and the Azteca Stadium will be filled to more than half its capacity of 87,000 people. All those attending the game must comply with the aforementioned registration process.

Mexico vs USMNT ticket prices in the Concacaf Qualifiers

Ticket prices for this passionate match have risen stratospherically compared to previous years. Perhaps because of the law of supply and demand, or perhaps to reduce the number of fans with the purchasing power to buy them and thus have more control over the attendees.

-Accessibility tickets: $9,8

-North and South end: $54,2

-Side areas: from $54,2 to $88,7

-Suites and Special Seats: $123,2