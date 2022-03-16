Middlesbrough and Chelsea will clash off at Riverside Stadium in the 2021-22 FA Cup Quarter-Finals. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it live in the US.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021-22 FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Middlesbrough will host Chelsea at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough in the Quarter-Finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Football Association Challenge Cup match in the US.

This will be their fifth FA Cup meeting. There are no surprises here as Chelsea are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; Middlesbrough have grabbed a triumph only once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on February 27, 2013, when the Blues cruised past the Boro away in the 2012-13 Round of 16. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in this competition in nine years, this time in the Quarter-Finals of the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Date

The 2021-22 FA Cup Quarter-Finals game between Middlesbrough and Chelsea will be played on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:15 PM

CT: 12:15 PM

MT: 11:15 AM

PT: 10:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea in FA Cup 2021-22

The game to be played between Middlesbrough and Chelsea in the Quarter-Finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.