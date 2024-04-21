Milan will face off against Inter in a game valid for the Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Milan vs Inter: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Serie A Matchday 33

In a new edition of the Derby Della Madonnina, Milan host Inter on Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Dive into all the vital details surrounding this eagerly awaited fixture, including how to tune in to the action via TV broadcast or live streaming in your country.

It’s a fresh Milan derby, and undoubtedly, there’s much more on the line than just three points. Firstly, it’s a showdown between two archrivals, a spectacle in itself as both teams vie for supremacy in their shared city. However, the outcome could also signify crowning glory for one of them.

If Inter secures victory, they would establish a 17-point lead with only 15 left to contest. This is why Milan, their closest pursuers, acknowledge the challenge of wresting the title away but are determined to, at the very least, delay Inter’s celebrations and ensure that the “Nareazzurri” don’t clinch the title in the derby itself.

Milan vs Inter: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (April 23)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (April 23)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (April 23)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (April 23)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (April 23)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Milan vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar+, Let’s go, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

USA: Paramount+