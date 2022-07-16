Los Angeles FC are looking to further boost their already strong performance in the current MLS season with the debut of their newest reinforcement Gareth Bale. Against Nashville SC, will that long-awaited moment finally come? Find out in this story.

Major League Soccer is constantly generating a lot of excitement among its fans as it is an attractive destination for many European soccer stars to come and show their level, as is the case of Gareth Bale with Los Angeles FC.

Bale left Real Madrid to embark on a new adventure in his laureate career. There is no doubt that Gareth is sitting at the same table as Billy Meredith, Ian Rush and Ryan Giggs. To put the above into context, he was the ringleader in getting Wales to their first ever European Championship where they reached the Semi-Finals (2016) and returned to a World Cup after a 64 year absence.

On an individual level, the impatience for Gareth Bale on the MLS field with LAFC is more than obvious, as his honors give a hint about the kind of legacy he has left in world soccer: 5 champions league (the same as Alfredo di Stefano, for example), 3 Spanish leagues and 3 FIFA Club World Cups.

Would Gareth Bale make his LAFC debut against Nashville SC?

That is the question that all fans of the second club founded in Los Angeles in MLS history are asking. Many expected to see him on the field at the Banc of California Stadium in El Trafico game between his new team and Los Angeles Galaxy, however, he only made his presence on the field once the game was over where he was seen hanging out with Carlos Vela and Javier Chicharito Hernandez, his former Real Madrid teammate.

The good news is that the Los Angeles FC manager Steve Cherundolo gave a positive hint about the possible debut of Gareth Bale with his team, as well as that of the franchise's other luxury signing, Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini, one of the recent icons in the history of Juventus.

"Anybody who travels is ready to get minutes. So, how probable it is? We’ll have to see. The game will dictate that, as well as the coaches. But both are in a good spot to contribute to the group... I think it's important to understand that when integrating new players in this phase of the season. So, they are being integrated as fast as possible, but I think it's also smart to give them time.", stated Steve Cherundolo according to MLS.com.

So, having already added more than a week of training and conditioning, both Welshman Bale and Italian Chiellini, 33 and 37 respectively, could get some minutes against Nashville SC on July 17, if the match reaches its final quarter of life with some advantage or comfort for Los Angeles FC.