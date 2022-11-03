The final game between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union will decide the championship winners for the 2022 MLS Season. Here is all the detailed information about where this win-or-go-home game will be held at.

The 2022 MLS Season will enter their final stage when Los Angeles FC, champion of the Western Conference face Philadelphia Union, champion of the Eastern Conference, for the 2022 MLS Cup. As the final game of the current season with the two best regular-season teams in the final game since 2003.

One of the newest Major League Soccer's teams has made it to their first-ever MLS Cup final, Los Angeles FC. In their roster there big-name players including Carlos Vela, Gareth Bale, and Giorgio Chiellini as well as Kellyn Acosta and Maxime Crepeau. The Black & Gold have waited long enough to set the stage for a game like this one. So thanks to their effort, the team managed by Steve Cherundolo will have the final game in a familiar place.

On the other side, Philadelphia Union fought their way back to the Easten Conference finals once again, after a big loss to New York City FC last season. Now, as the crowned East Champion, the Union managed by Jim Curtin is expected to play until the last minute of the game, as they did in the previous round.

Where is LAFC vs Philadelphia Union being played?

LAFC will host Philadelphia Union on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Banc of California Stadium, home of Western Conference champions, as well as the Supporters Shield's winners of this season. Thanks to their overall performance with as highest regular-season point total for the season, the 2022 MLS Final will be played LAFC's current home arena in Los Angeles, California at 4:00 PM (ET).

As the rules for the 2022 MLS Playoffs are clear, the team with the highest points or position at the standigs will held the game decider. In fact, through this year's playoffs, both teams played their games at home in each stage including semifinals and Conference Finals.



