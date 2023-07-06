Lionel Messi is set to change MLS forever. Shortly after winning the 2022 World Cup, the Argentine superstar has decided to take his talents to Inter Miami, who are eager to announce him in front of their fans.

The Herons have been heavily linked with Messi for a long time, but this move took everyone by surprise. Barcelona were expected to bring the academy product back, but they couldn’t guarantee him a spot due to LaLiga salary cap rules.

On the other hand, Inter Miami are willing to do whatever it takes to make this work, and the financial aspect will be the last thing to prevent them from enjoying the 7x Ballon d’Or winner. In fact, it looks like they’re parting with one of their most expensive players.

Inter Miami would move on from Rodolfo Pizarro

Rodolfo Pizarro would be on his way out of Inter Miami, who want to free up space for Messi and Sergio Busquets, who is reportedly heading to South Florida as well.

The Mexican star has occupied a designated player spot since joining the club in its inaugural season in 2020, but he never lived up to the expectations. On Wednesday, Pizarro suggested he’s not staying in Miami, criticizing MLS’ trade policy.

“I do think it’s hard,” Pizarro said. “I have a contract — I didn’t know I could be traded anyways. It’s a bit strange … I think it’s the only league in the world that does this.”

Pizarro is one of the highest-paid players on the Inter Miami roster, with a $3.35 million annual salary.