Inter Miami before Lionel Messi: Find out the salaries of his new teammates in MLS

Lionel Messi‘s decision to join Inter Miami changed the outlook of the 2023 MLS season, taking the top soccer competition in the United States to the next level. The record Ballon d’Or winner is without any doubt the most prominent player to ever join the league.

From the day it was established, the team partly owned by David Beckham has been preparing for a moment like this. Inter Miami has already attracted world-renowned players in the past, including Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi.

They’re no longer in South Florida to play around Messi, but the Inter Miami squad still offers an interesting mix of experienced and rookie players. The club’s salary payroll, provided by the MLS Players Association, reflects this diversity.

The salaries of Messi’s teammates at Inter Miami

The second highest-paid player at Inter Miami (behind Messi) is Venezuelan star Josef Martínez, who makes $4,391,667 a year. The veteran striker joined the team in January 2023 after forging a reputation for being a prolific goal scorer at Atlanta United.

Martinez is followed by Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, who makes an impressive $3,350,000 per season. The former Monterrey star was one of the club’s first signings in 2020, but he struggled to live up to the expectations.

Next we find Brazilian player Jean Mota, but his salary is much lower than that of Pizarro or Martinez, making $828,750 a year. Fellow countryman Gregore is close to him, with a $826,000 annual salary.

French midfielder Corentin Jean, meanwhile, takes home $788,400. The highest-paid goalkeeper is not Drake Callender, but his substitute Nick Marsman, who makes $587,184 a year. Defender Sergiy Kryvtsov ($614,500 a year) and Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana ($601,680 a year) complete the list of 10 best paid Inter Miami players.

This is how the list continues (all salaries are considered annually):

• Nicolás Stefanelli, forward: $441,667

• Kamal Miller, defender: $420,000

• Emerson Rodríguez, midfielder: $365,700

• Drake Callender, goalkeeper: $355,917

• Franco Negri, defender: $317,500

• Robert Taylor, forward: $302,900

• Dixon Arroyo, midfielder: $297,708

• Víctor Ulloa, midfielder: $250,000

• Christopher McVey, defender: $244,296

• Robbie Robinson, forward: $231,000

• Ian Fray, defender: $110,000

• Edison Azcona, midfielder: $89,716

• Ryan Sailor, defender: $85,444

• Jake LaCava, forward: $85,444

• Felipe Valencia, midfielder: $85,444

• Shanyder Borgelin, forward: $69,860

• CJ dos Santos, goalkeeper: $72,660

• Benjamin Cremaschi, midfielder: $69,360

• Noah Allen, defender: $69,027

• Harvey Neville, defender: $67,360

• Cole Jensen, goalkeeper: $67,360

From high-profile forwards to young, rising talents, the variety of salaries in Inter Miami’s 2023 roster pretty much reflects how this club and MLS work. Messi is now part of a squad with a wide range of players, who bring different things to the table.