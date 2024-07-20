The European transfer market continues to buzz, and one of the Premier League’s most promising clubs is on the verge of acquiring a key player from Lionel Messi’s team.
In this transfer saga, the main players are English club Brighton and Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez. Brighton has made a $14 million offer for Gomez, a bid that seems difficult to turn down.
During his time with Inter Miami, Diego Gomez not only had the privilege of playing alongside Lionel Messi but also featured in 28 matches, scoring 5 goals and providing 3 assists.
When asked about his potential transfer to English football, Gomez remarked, “My representative is in discussions with the club here and with Brighton as well. I came here to make the jump to Europe, and hopefully, it will happen. Whatever is meant to be will be.”
Midfielder awaits Olympic action, eyes move to Brighton
The midfielder is currently with the Paraguayan national team, preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. If he finalizes the five-year contract offer from the English club, he will be available to join Brighton immediately after the competition concludes in France.
