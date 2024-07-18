Argentine star Lionel Messi suffered an injury during the 2024 Copa America final against Colombia. Everything indicates that he will not be able to play several games with Inter Miami CF.

When will Lionel Messi recover from his injury and potentially return to play?

The captain of the Argentine national team and Inter Miami CF, Lionel Messi, suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle during the Copa America final against Colombia. The news was confirmed by the American club through an official statement.

Messi was substituted in the second half of the match against Colombia after a knock and a large inflammation could be seen in his right ankle. While surgery will not be needed, you will need time to fully recover.

In a message published on his social networks, Messi expressed his happiness for the conquest of the Copa America 2024 with Argentina and assured that he is “fine” and that he hopes to “return to the fields soon”. According to Inter Miami CF: Leonel Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle.

How long is the recovery time for Messi’s injury?

The recovery time of a professional football player with a ligament injury in his right ankle, according to experts, depends significantly on the severity of the injury. If it is a Grade 1 (mild) Sprain, recovery usually takes between 2 and 10 days, according to information from fourfourtwo.com.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after leaving the game with an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

If the Sprain is Grade 2 (moderate), recovery usually takes about 10 to 30 days, according to NYDNRehab.com. Finally, a Grade 3 (severe) Sprain can take 30 to 90 days or more to recover, as noted by Mass General Brigham. This type of injury can sometimes require surgical intervention; however, the latter option is ruled out for Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami reveals the severity of Messi’s injury

Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for captain Leo Messi. Where the scope and degree of the injury that the Argentine star has is detailed.

Inter Miami CF published Lionel Messi’s medical report. Social Media “X”

How many games will Messi miss with Inter Miami?

As a result of the injury, Messi will miss a minimum of two games with Inter Miami CF. His team will play this Wednesday in the MLS against Toronto and next Saturday against Chicago Fire.

The team’s coach, Gerardo Martino, said that there is no possibility that Messi will play these matches. Messi could potentially return to the field on Aug. 3, when Inter Miami CF faces Tigres UANL in a Leagues Cup match.