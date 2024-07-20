The Italian centre-back who shone at Euro 2024 seems to already have a destination for next season and it will be in England. It is expected that in the coming days, the transfer of Ricardo Calafiori to an English team will be confirmed.
The Italian player had a great season with Bologna FClast season in the Serie A revelation team. The 22-year-old player was one of Italy’s best players at the European Championship in Germany.
In recent days, Calafiori has been linked with big European clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea, but finally, the Italian has opted for the ‘Gunners’ for the 24/25 season.
England’s Arsenal will be Riccardo Calafiori’s new team
According to Fabrizio Romano,Arsenal and Bologna have reached an agreement for Riccardo Calafiori. Understand fee is €40m plus €5m add-ons and sell-on clause. To complete this operation: Basel and Bologna to agree 50% sell-on payment terms.
The price of the player has been revalued in this Euro 2024 and it is that the Italian, who at the beginning of the championship was worth about 20 million euros, now costs about 60 million, but it seems that Arsenal and Bologna FC have reached an agreement for the player for the amount indicated by Fabrizio Romano.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.