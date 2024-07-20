An English team is very close to closing the signing of Italian Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian centre-back who shone at Euro 2024 seems to already have a destination for next season and it will be in England. It is expected that in the coming days, the transfer of Ricardo Calafiori to an English team will be confirmed.

The Italian player had a great season with Bologna FC last season in the Serie A revelation team. The 22-year-old player was one of Italy’s best players at the European Championship in Germany.

In recent days, Calafiori has been linked with big European clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea, but finally, the Italian has opted for the ‘Gunners’ for the 24/25 season.

England’s Arsenal will be Riccardo Calafiori’s new team

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Bologna have reached an agreement for Riccardo Calafiori. Understand fee is €40m plus €5m add-ons and sell-on clause. To complete this operation: Basel and Bologna to agree 50% sell-on payment terms.

Riccardo Calafiori of Italy in action during International Friendly match between Italy and Turkiye at Renato Dall’Ara Stadium on June 04, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The price of the player has been revalued in this Euro 2024 and it is that the Italian, who at the beginning of the championship was worth about 20 million euros, now costs about 60 million, but it seems that Arsenal and Bologna FC have reached an agreement for the player for the amount indicated by Fabrizio Romano.