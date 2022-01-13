Besides the Lorenzo Insigne bomb already announced, Toronto FC may be preparing another huge signing for the 2022 season: the return to MLS of Mexican International defender, and former Fiorentina and Eintracht Frankfurt player, Carlos Salcedo.

Toronto FC wants to steal all the lights of 2022 Transfer Window. The Canadian squad has already broken the American market with the incorporation of Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne, and it may be preparing another blockbuster move: Mexican International defender Carlos Salcedo, an MLS old acquaintance.

Also known as the Titan, Salcedo is a 28-year-old player with a lot of significant experience, both in Europe and with Mexico National Team. During the almost 3 years he spent in Europe, he was part of Italian Fiorentina and German Eintracht Frankfurt. With the latter, he won the DFB Cup; with Mexico, he has participated in the 2018 World Cup.

Another relevant aspect of Carlos Salcedo is that he started his career right in the MLS in 2013. His professional debut was with Real Salt Lake, where he passed two years until Chivas signed him in 2015. Salcedo, current Tigres player, is a fierce and competitive defender in the cage with good passing skills when it is time to attack.

The departure Toronto FC is preparing to create a space to sign Carlos Salcedo

Journalist Michael Singh was the one who leaked on social media Toronto's intention of bringing Salcedo back to the MLS, but also, made public that there was another player that could be involved in the operation with Liga MX's Tigres and could be the key for success.

The pointed one is Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo. The winger has just arrived to TFC from Brazilian Santos in April 2021 but may be living his final hours at MLS, after making 24 appearances, with 3 goals scored and 10 assists given.

According to Singh, Tigres may be interested in signing Soteldo to reinforce his already nurtured offensive line headed by French star Andre-Pierre Gignac. So, the operation may be easier to made and Carlos Salcedo could be returning to MLS and Soteldo moving to Liga MX.