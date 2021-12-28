Napoli’s 30-year-old forward is strongly considering a move to MLS, the Italian’s contract is the holy grail according to reports.

MLS is no longer shy about spending the big bucks on talented and name players in their prime. In this case Toronto FC is looking to get back to their winning ways and have set their sights on Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne.

Insigne is on the Italian national team and was a part of Italy’s Euro 2020 championship squad. Fabrizio Romano has been reporting that Toronto is “more than serious” about signing the striker, who has over 80 goals in over 300 games at the club made famous by Diego Maradona.

Still questions about whether Insigne’s place on the Italian national team would be in jeopardy if he makes the move to MLS are still up in the air. At the moment MLS writer Michael Singh is reporting that Insigne and TFC have agreed to terms, and he would arrive in the Summer. Here is the rundown of Lorenzo Insigne’s contract at TFC.

Lorenzo Insigne’s contract in MLS

According to Fabrizio Romano the deal would be five and half years, 11-million-euro salary per season, €4.5 million for personal goals/targets. It would make the Italian the highest paid player in MLS next season.

Toronto FC has experience with Italian strikers as Sebastian Giovinco played for the club back in 2015, the little forward was a goal machine, 68 goals in 114 games winning 1 MLS Cup, 1 Supporters Shields, and 3 Canadian championships. Unfortunately, Giovinco’s great form in MLS only saw him see bench warming or sub minutes on the Italian national team. You have to go back to 1996 with MetroStars midfielder Roberto Donadoni playing substantial minutes for Italy while playing for an MLS side.