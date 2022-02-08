Rayados de Monterrey had very high expectations on their fifth FIFA Club World Cup participation but Egyptian Al Ahly woke them up abruptly. With still an ongoing chance to create one good memory in UAE 2021 in the fifth-place match, their coach Javier Aguirre sent a really non-motivating message for the club and its fans.

The Liga MX's representative in the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 is not having a good time. Rayados de Monterrey could not write the history they have imagined for themselves in this tournament as they were defeated by Egyptian Al Ahly in their first match. Plus, their coach, Javier Aguirre, may not be choosing the best motivational strategy to cheer up his players and the club fans.

Strange behavior from Aguirre, cause he is an experienced coach: he has managed three National Teams so far (Mexico, twice, Japan, and Egypt), and has had a ten-year adventure in Spanish LaLiga, taking modest CA Osasuna to its first Champions League experience, and contributing to Atletico de Madrid's revival.

Also, el Vasco had the opportunity to manage 8 FIFA World Cup matches, all with the Mexican team, during the Japan-Korea 2002 and South Africa 2010 editions. He has arrived at Monterrey in December 2020 and took the Northern team to conquer the CONCACAF 2020-2021 Champions League.

Javier Aguirre's hurtful statement for Monterrey

Monterrey's wound after its failure against Al Ahly is still bleeding. Cause the club was especially motivated to have a great performance in UAE 2021 after their eternal rival, Tigres, achieved being Mexico's first FIFA Club World Cup runner-up in the past edition but their game plan failed and CAF Champions League's winner defeated them in a one-goal match.

However, for Javier Aguirre, the result against Al Ahly may not be surprising at all and tried to minimize his club and fans' pain in a very unorthodox way: "Monterrey has participated 5 times so far in the FIFA Club World Cup and has never won anything, the club has never been able to reach the final game... We have to keep working, we can not regret a thing, we have to well conclude our participation", stated.

Rayados de Monterrey will face Al Jazira, the host club that has been eliminated by Asian champions Al Hilal via a scandalous 6-1, in the FIFA Club World Cup fifth-place match. The Mexican club knows well this sensation as it would try to reach this place for the third time in its history.