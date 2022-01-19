Monterrey and Cruz Azul will meet at the Estadio BBVA for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Mexican league game in the US.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Monterrey and Cruz Azul will clash at the Estadio BBVA in one of the most exciting games of Matchday 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out all the detailed information about this Mexican league game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it online free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Rayados started the new season with a boring 0-0 draw with Queretaro but managed to get an outstanding 4-0 win over Necaxa in the second round. Now, the team coached by Javier Aguirre will be looking for its first win at home in 2022.

However, it won't be easy, as Cruz Azul is one of the three teams that won both of their first two matches in the Clausura Tournament. Juan Reynoso's side started its campaign with a 2-0 win over Tijuana and then beat Juarez 1-0.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Date

The match for the third round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be played on Saturday, January 22, at the BBVA Stadium. Last time they met, Rayados won 4-1.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Monterrey vs Cruz Azul

The Monterrey vs Cruz Azul match for the third roun of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.