Rayados Monterrey do not want to lose their good pace in the standings of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX Tournament when they host Club Leon. Find here how and where to watch this match for free in the United States.

Monterrey vs Leon: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022 Liga MX match

Rayados Monterrey are doing justice to their squad's ability and are at the top of the Apertura 2022 standings, but are threatened by a Club Leon side motivated after beating America. This unmissable Liga MX match can be enjoyed for free from the United States if you tune in to Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

Experienced coach Victor Manuel Vucetich's team is the most expensive team in Liga MX, according to Transfermarkt. You can't ask for anything less than excellence and so far they have delivered, having won four in a row before drawing with Dani Alves' Pumas in Mexico City. This is good enough for them to be third in the standings.

Meanwhile, León, coached by Portuguese Renato Alves, showed Liga MX what they are capable of by beating América in their most recent match. Their balance in 6 matches played is two wins, three draws and one defeat.

Monterrey vs Leon: Date

Rayados Monterey and Club Leon will meet on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the modern BBVA Stadium, located in the municipality of Guadalupe, Nuevo León, for the seventh matchday of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Tournament.

Monterrey vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Monterrey vs Leon:

The Liga MX match between Rayados Monterrey and Club Leon can be streamed live and free in the United States thanks to Fubo TV (7-day free trial). The broadcast will also be available on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1 and FOX Deportes.