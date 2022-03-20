A thought-provoking study revealed the Premier League clubs who have the most irritating, beguiling, dull-witted fans, as well as the most unfavorite English team.

The Premier League is the highest level of English soccer competition. It is contested by 20 teams and follows the English Football League's promotion and relegation system. Each club plays 38 games throughout the season, which runs from August to May.

In 1992, the Football League First Division decided to split away from the Football League, which was created in 1888. The EPL has become the most-watched sports league in the world, with a potential TV viewership of 4.7 billion people.

Interesting and unusual research was conducted in the previous days in the Premier League, and the results surprised the majority of English soccer fans. The survey was carried out by Online Gambling, and they chose the least intelligent fans, the most irritating, the one fanbase who is most deluded, and the name of the club they do not like the most.

Premier League: Which clubs have the least, and most intelligent fans?

Interestingly, Wolves and Southampton have claimed the title for having the most intelligent supporters, as they found themselves at the bottom of the list. On the other hand, Arsenal fans have been dubbed the least intellectual in the country, while Liverpool's finished third.

Arsenal – 14.2% Liverpool – 13.9% Manchester United – 8.9% Chelsea – 8.8% Aston Villa –7.0% Leeds – 5.5% Manchester City – 5.3% Tottenham –4.9% Burnley – 4.5% West Ham – 4.2% Newcastle –3.6% Crystal Palace – 3.1% Everton – 2.9% Brentford – 2.7% Brighton – 2.5% Watford – 1.9% Norwich – 1.7% Leicester City – 1.6% Wolves – 1.5% Southampton – 1.2%

Premier League: Which club has the most deluded fans?

Another "win" for Arsenal's fanbase. The survey found that they are the most misguided in the league, thanks to their unwavering confidence.

Arsenal – 22.5% Liverpool – 13.0% Tottenham – 11.0% Manchester United – 8.8% Chelsea – 7.5% Manchester City – 5.8% Aston Villa – 4.5% Leeds – 4.2% Newcastle – 3.7% West Ham – 2.7% Everton – 2.6% Brighton – 2.3% Burnley – 2.2% Brentford – 2.1% Leicester City – 1.8% Crystal Palace – 1.7% Watford – 1.0% Wolves– 1.0% Southampton – 0.7% Norwich – 0.7

Premier League: Which club has the most irritating fans on social media?

Liverpool leads in the poll for the most irritating fans. As many as 19.9% of the respondents claim that the fans of the Reds are annoying, followed by Arsenal (19.6%) and Manchester United (15.4%).

Liverpool – 19.9% Arsenal – 19.6% Manchester United – 15.4% Chelsea – 9.5% Manchester City – 8.0% Tottenham – 5.1% Leeds – 3.8% Aston Villa – 3.7% Brighton – 2.4% West Ham – 2.4% Newcastle – 1.9% Crystal Palace – 1.4% Brentford – 1.3% Burnley – 1.3% Everton – 1.2% Leicester City – 0.8% Watford – 0.8% Southampton – 0.6% Norwich – 0.4% Wolves– 0.4%

Premier League: Which club is the least liked by fans?

Liverpool top the list, followed by Arsenal and Manchester United, in being the three English teams that Premier League fans can't quite stand. In the history of the league, they are the most successful clubs. With 52 league championships between them since 1889, these three teams have a sizable fan base, both fans, and critics.