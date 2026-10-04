Netherlands vs Serbia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 4, 2026

Netherlands host Serbia at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on Sunday, October 4, for a UEFA Nations League League A, Group 2 Matchday 4 clash. With both teams looking to build momentum in a tightly packed group, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Netherlands vs Serbia Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Sunday, October 4, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Netherlands vs Serbia in the USA

The Netherlands vs Serbia UEFA Nations League game will be available to viewers in the United States through FOX Soccer Plus and Fubo.

UEFA’s official broadcast-partner list also confirms FOX One and ViX as the U.S. rights holders for the 2026/27 Nations League.

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Can I watch Netherlands vs Serbia for free?

Fubo currently advertises a 5-day free trial for the Netherlands vs Serbia match, with its event page displaying the game as available for $0 and offering users the option to “Try for free”.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Netherlands vs Serbia clash is Matchday 4 of League A Group 2 in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, with the two teams meeting at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on October 4. The group began with the Netherlands drawing 1-1 with Germany and Serbia losing 2-1 to Greece, leaving both sides with plenty to play for as the opening four-match stretch unfolds.

Virgil Van Dijk of Netherlands (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

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The fixture is part of a particularly demanding run for both teams. The Netherlands have begun a new era under Xavi Hernandez, while Serbia are also working under new coach Veljko Paunovic.

Xavi’s competitive debut ended with Cody Gakpo scoring a stoppage-time equalizer against Germany, while Serbia could not hold on after taking the lead against Greece, eventually losing 2-1. Those opening results make the September 27 meeting in Belgrade especially relevant before the teams meet again in Eindhoven on October 4.

What time is the Netherlands vs Serbia match?

The Netherlands vs Serbia match kicks off on Sunday, October 4, at 2:45 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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