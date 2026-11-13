Serbia vs Germany: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Nations League game on November 13, 2026

Serbia host Germany at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade on November 13, for a crucial UEFA Nations League League A clash. With both teams chasing their goals in Group A2, the result could have major implications for the race to reach the quarter-finals. Here is how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Serbia vs Germany Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Friday, November 13, 2026 Time 2:45 AM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ViX, Tubi, Fubo Sports Network

How to watch Serbia vs Germany in the USA

The Serbia vs Germany match is scheduled to be available to viewers in the United States through Fubo, ViX, Tubi and Fubo Sports Network.

Can I watch Serbia vs Germany for free?

LiveSoccerTV currently lists a five-day Fubo free trial alongside the match, and Fubo Sports Network is among the listed options.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Serbia and Germany meet in Matchday 5 of UEFA Nations League Group A2, with very different objectives entering the final two fixtures. Germany are third with five points from four matches, three behind co-leaders Netherlands and Greece, while Serbia sit last without a point after losing all four of their opening games. The top two teams advance to the quarter-finals, while the bottom side in each League A group is automatically relegated.

Dzenan Pejcinovic, Noah Darvich, Aljoscha Kemlein and Dzenan Pejcinovic of Germany (Source: Fabio Deinert/Getty Images)

For Germany, a win in Belgrade would keep their quarter-final hopes alive before their final group match against the Netherlands on November 16. Jurgen Klopp‘s team opened the campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Dutch, lost 1-0 to Greece, beat Serbia 2-0 at home and then drew 0-0 with Greece. The first meeting with Serbia in Munich was decided by goals from Florian Wirtz and Tom Bischof.

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Serbia, meanwhile, are in danger of dropping out of League A. Another defeat would confirm that they finish bottom of Group A2 before their final match against Greece. Coach Veljko Paunovic has called up Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic again after both forwards missed Serbia’s first four group games. However, midfielders Nemanja Maksimovic and Sasa Lukic are suspended for the Germany match after accumulating yellow cards.

What time is the Serbia vs Germany match?

The Serbia vs Germany match kicks off on Friday, November 13, at 2:45 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM