Serbia vs Netherlands: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 27, 2026

Serbia host the Netherlands at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Nations League League A. With both sides beginning a new campaign, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Serbia vs Netherlands Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Sunday, September 27, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands in the USA

Serbia vs Netherlands will be available to viewers in the United States through FOX Sports 2, with streaming options including Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch Serbia vs Netherlands for free?

Yes. Fubo currently offers a five-day free trial on its featured plans, which can be used to watch eligible FOX Sports programming without paying during the trial period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Serbia and the Netherlands meet on Sunday, September 27, in Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League League A, Group A2, with Serbia hosting at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade. The match comes just three days after both teams begin their campaigns: Serbia face Greece at home, while the Netherlands host Germany.

Dusan Tadic of Serbia prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match (Source: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The game is also an early test of two teams entering a new phase. Xavi Hernandez is taking charge of the Netherlands for the first time in competitive action, following the team’s disappointing 2026 World Cup exit in the round of 32.

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His first squad includes captain Virgil van Dijk, while Memphis Depay — the Netherlands‘ all-time leading scorer — was left out. Xavi has also brought back Jeremie Frimpong, adding another attacking option to a squad that includes Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders and Brian Brobbey.

For Serbia, the Nations League represents an opportunity to establish momentum under Veljko Paunovic. The September schedule is particularly demanding: after Greece and the Netherlands, Serbia travel to face Germany on October 1 before hosting the Netherlands again on October 4.

What time is the Serbia vs Netherlands match?

The Serbia vs Netherlands match kicks off on Sunday, September 27, at 12:00 PM ET. UEFA lists the match for 18:00 CET, with Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade serving as the venue.

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