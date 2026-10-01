Germany vs Serbia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on October 1, 2026

Germany host Serbia at Allianz Arena in Munich for a League A, Group 2 UEFA Nations League clash. Germany drew the Netherlands while Serbia lost to Greece in the opener. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Germany vs Serbia Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Monday, October 1, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi

How to watch Germany vs Serbia in the USA

Germany vs Serbia will be available to watch in the United States through Fubo, Fubo Sports Network, ViX and Tubi.

Can I watch Germany vs Serbia for free?

There is a legal way to potentially watch Germany vs Serbia without paying upfront through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided the account is eligible.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Germany and Serbia meet at Allianz Arena on October 1 for Matchday 3 of League A, Group 2 in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League. Germany opened the campaign with a 1-1 draw away to the Netherlands, while Serbia lost 2-1 at home to Greece after Tasos Douvikas scored the winner in stoppage time.

Players of Serbia prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match (Source: Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

The standings can change before the Munich meeting because Matchday 2 takes place on September 27, when Germany host Greece and Serbia host the Netherlands. The October 1 fixture is therefore an important opportunity for both teams to improve their position in the group.

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Under the Nations League format, the top two teams in each League A group qualify for the quarterfinals, while the third- and fourth-place teams face different promotion/relegation consequences.

The match also marks another step in Jurgen Klopp‘s first Nations League campaign as Germany head coach. Klopp has taken an unusual approach for the four-match international window, naming 44 players across two squads.

The first group is scheduled to handle the Netherlands and Greece, while 20 additional players join for the Serbia match in Munich and the subsequent game against Greece.

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Serbia, meanwhile, will try to respond after the narrow defeat to Greece. Veljko Paunovic‘s squad includes established players such as Dusan Tadic, Dusan Vlahovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic and Strahinja Pavlovic, while Andrija Zivkovic scored Serbia’s only goal in the opening match. The two nations will meet again in November, when Serbia hosts Germany in Belgrade.

What time is the Germany vs Serbia match?

The Germany vs Serbia match kicks off on Thursday, October 1, at 2:45 PM ET. The DFB lists an 8:45 PM local kickoff at Allianz Arena in Munich. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM