Serbia vs Netherlands: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League match on July 12, 2026

Serbia plays against Netherlands in Week 3 game of the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League. The Netherlands are aiming to finish as high as possible ahead of the already eliminated Serbia. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Serbia vs Netherlands Tournament Women’s Volleyball Nations League Date Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time 2:00 PM (ET) / 11 AM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream VBTV

How to watch Serbia vs Netherlands in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch every minute of the action live, with exclusive streaming coverage available on VBTV.

Be sure to tune in and don’t miss a single point from what promises to be an exciting and entertaining showdown.

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Can I watch Serbia vs Netherlands for free?

Watch the entire match live in the United States with VBTV, the official streaming platform for the event.

A paid subscription is required, as the service does not offer a free trial, but you can get a annual plan for $6.25/month.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Serbia heads into its final match of the tournament already eliminated from quarterfinal contention, but Tijana Boskovic’s squad will look to end its campaign on a positive note after sweeping Germany in straight sets.

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The Netherlands, meanwhile, secured its place in the quarterfinals with a win over Germany and now aims to improve its position in the standings while carrying momentum into the knockout stage.

Britt Bongaerts and Elles Dambrink of Netherlands – Christian Petersen/Getty Images

What time is the Serbia vs Netherlands match?

The match kicks off today, July 12, at 2:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 2:00 PM

Central Time: 1:00 PM

Mountain Time: 12:00 PM

Pacific Time: 11:00 AM