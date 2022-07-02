Cristiano Ronaldo has allegedly informed Manchester United that he wants to quit the club only one year after making a fairytale comeback to Old Trafford. Where would he continue his career now? Three new clubs have entered the race to sign him, check them out.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year agreement with Manchester United after making an emotional homecoming last summer from Italian side Juventus. However, the team's dismal performance in the recent season has apparently prompted the Portuguese to look for fresh opportunities.

According to a story in The Times, the 37-year-old veteran has demanded that Man Utd allow him to go if they get a suitable offer this summer, according to reports in the media. For the first time in his career, Cristiano will play in the UEFA Europa League following the Red Devils' disappointing sixth-place finish.

It's no secret that the Portugal international captain has a strong attachment to the club where he initially joined from Sporting. However, he also wants to spend his last years in soccer at a UEFA Champions League squad.

Three new clubs join race for Ronaldo

Because of the club's lack of vision in the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick as interim managers, Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to depart Old Trafford is understandable. In the wake of the board's confidence in both previous coaches, the superstar has concluded that his future no longer lays at United.

Because of this, French outlet RMC Sport has already identified three new potential suitors, notably Premier League rival Chelsea, Bundesliga champions Bayern, and Serie A side Napoli. It is said that the veteran forward believes he has another three or four years of top-level game ahead of him and wants to play for a squad that can win championships.

Chelsea have already inquired about the player's availability for move. However, a satisfactory offer will not merely be financial. To put it mildly, the Old Trafford outfit are quite hesitant about selling their most precious star to a title competitior.

When Porugese superagent Jorge Mendes met with new Blues owner, Todd Boehly, United's hierarchy were upset. In addition to Chelsea, Mendes has also talked to Bayern. All of this shows that before Erik Ten Hag or any summer incomings, Ronaldo had already made up his decision to consider bids.