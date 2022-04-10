New York City FC will face Seattle Sounders at the Red Bull Arena for the second leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League semifinals. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

New York City FC and Seattle Sounders (both form MLS) will face each other at the Red Bull Arena for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Seattle Sounders have been very solid in this 2022 Concacaf Champions League. In the round of 16 they eliminated Motagua after drawing 0-0 in Nicaragua and winning 5-0 in the United States, while in the quarterfinals, the MLS team beat Leon 3-0 at home and drew 1-1 in Mexico. Undoubtedly, this is a team that makes a difference at home.

And this is something that their rivals, New York City FC, undoubtedly take into account since in the first leg as visitors they lost 3-1 (once again the Sounders becoming strong at their home), but now the New Yorkers who who play as locals, so they should take advantage to obtain a result that allows them to at least equalize the series.

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders: Date

This game corresponding to the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Semifinals between New York City FC and Seattle Sounders that will take place at the Red Bull Arena will be played on Wednesday, April 13 at 9:00 PM (ET).

New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders

New York City FC and Seattle Sounders will play this game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 semifinals this Wednesday, April 13 at 9:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA.