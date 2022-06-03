The soccer rivalry between Argentina and Brazil goes back years, there have always been sparks between the two countries. Now, when the waters seemed to have calmed down, Neymar has lashed out against the Argentine national team.

The soccer rivalry between Argentina and Brazil goes back years. Both teams are the best in South America, there is no doubt about that, but for various reasons, there have always been sparks between the two countries.

One of the biggest crosses between the fans of Brazil and Argentina has always been the comparison between Pele and Diego Maradona. The years have gone by, and this discussion continues, for some, Pele was a better player, and for others, Maradona was the best.

The players of both teams generate new confrontations and mockery towards their opponents. After Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America Final, Richarlison made a comment, and several La Albiceleste players, including Leandro Paredes and Nicolas Otamendi, mocked the current Everton player. Now, when the waters seemed to have calmed down, Neymar has lashed out against the Argentine national team.

Neymar makes an ironic comment mocking Argentina National Team

Neymar was the player least likely to make a mockery of the Argentine national team. The 30-year-old is a teammate of Paredes, Lionel Messi, and, until a few weeks ago, also of Angel Di Maria. However, the Neymar generated a new confrontation between Brazil and Argentina.

After the team coached by Lionel Scaloni defeated Italy 3-0 to win the 2022 Finalissima. The players of the Argentine National Team celebrated with the fans and then continued the celebrations in the locker room.

Most of the players' celebrations were posted by the players themselves on social networks, and that was where Neymar appeared. It's just that the players were singing a song against Brazil, which talked about the Copa America that they won and Messi. Neymar couldn't stand it, and through Instagram, ironically asked: "Did they win the World Cup?".