Nigeria will compete against South Africa this Wednesday, February 7, in the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Here, you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including details on how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.
[Watch Nigeria vs South Africa for FREE in the US on Fubo]
The first semifinal of the tournament is underway, featuring four teams vying to be crowned the best in the highly competitive African confederation, recognizing that only two victories stand between them and glory. In this instance, two rivals are set to face each other, promising an intense spectacle.
On one side, we have Nigeria, considered one of the main contenders for the tournament title, having triumphed 1-0 over Angola in a challenging quarterfinal match. Their opponents, no less formidable, are South Africa, who, despite starting as underdogs against the Nigerians, are confident in their ability to spring a surprise.
Nigeria vs South Africa: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (February 8)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (February 8)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (February 8)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (February 8)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 6:00 AM (February 8)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (February 8)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Nigeria vs South Africa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Band Play
Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Canada Fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1 AFCON, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes Sports Premium, GTV Sports+, Canal+ CAN, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
India: FanCode
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Sport Web, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League
Italy: SportItalia
Jamaica: SportsMax App, SportsMax
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports 1 AFCON, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ CAN, StarTimes App, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, AfroSport TV
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen. Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes Sports Premium, SABC 3, MáXimo 360, SABC Plus, SABC Sport SuperSport, MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, StarTimes App
Spain: LaLiga+ Spain
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sportdigital FUSSBALL
United Kingdom: BBC Two, BBC Sport Web, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC iPlayer, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish