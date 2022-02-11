Norwich and Manchester City will clash off Saturday at Carrow Road in the 24th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Norwich vs Manchester City: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2021-22 Premier League in the US and Canada

Norwich will welcome Manchester City at Carrow Road in Norwich Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 12:30 PM (ET), in the 24th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. If you want to watch it from the US, go to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their jubilee 20th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Man City have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of exactly 10 games so far; Norwich City have celebrated a victory only three times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 21, 2021, when the Citizens cruised past Norwich with a 5-0 victory in the 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Norwich vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Carrow Road, Norwich

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Norwich vs Manchester City: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 PM

MT: 10:30 PM

PT: 9:30 AM

Norwich vs Manchester City: Storylines

Norwich have recently been in a neutral form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they managed to triumph twice, draw twice, and suffer one loss (LLWWD). Meanwhile, Manchester City have been in better form, emerging victorious in four of the last five matches. In addition, one match has ended in a tie (WWWDW).

The Citizens currently sit on top of the Premier League with 60 points in 24 matches so far. On the other hand, the Canaries are placed 17 positions below them, in 18th place of the Premier League table with 17 points won in 23 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 17, 1938, and it ended in a 4-1 trashing victory for Man City in the League Division Two. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 24.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Norwich vs Manchester City in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 24 game between Norwich and Manchester City, to be played on Saturday at the Carrow Road in Norwich, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are NBC, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Norwich vs Manchester City: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Manchester City. FanDuel see them as the obvious favorites and thus, they have given them -650 odds to grab a win in Matchday 24. The home side Norwich City have a whopping +1700 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +650 payout.

FanDuel Norwich +1700 Tie +650 Manchester City -650

* Odds via FanDuel