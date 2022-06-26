Cristiano Ronaldo's future is uncertain. With one more year left on his contract, it seemed that his tenure at Manchester United was assured, but reports claim that the 37-year-old would be analyzing a change of team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is once again a question mark. After the 2021-2022 Premier League season ended, it appeared that the 37-year-old had one goal and that was to fulfill his contract with Manchester United. During an interview with United's official website, CR7 appeared to confirm he would be staying next season. Speaking on his emotional return to Manchester United, the Portuguese revealed: "I was and still am very happy to be here".

In addition, he showed his support and faith in the new coach, Erik ten Hag. However, it seems that Cristiano Ronaldo's mind has changed, and now he is not so sure about remaining with the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished the season without winning even one title, something that had not happened for 12 years. If the Portuguese player stays at Manchester United, he will not compete in the 2022-2023 Champions League. CR7 will not be part of the UCL for the first time in 19 seasons.

Furthermore, according to rumors, the striker sees his future at United as tricky because the club have not signed players, and the team is not at a good level. As reported The Athletic, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and Cristiano Ronaldo´s agent Jorge Mendes have had talks. In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo could continue his professional career by joining a team that knows him very well or meet again a coach with whom he has been very successful.

Cristiano Ronaldo could move to former club or opt to meet with ex-coach

Cristiano Ronaldo could join Sporting Lisbon

According to The Sun, Sporting Lisbon officials are confident they can persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to rejoin the club. A source said: “Sporting know that Ronaldo loves winning trophies. It’s a strong league and a great lifestyle. Senior officials have made inquiries and let Ronaldo know they are interested if he wishes to leave United”.

Cristiano Ronaldo would not be the first player to return to the club in recent years either. “Yes, without a doubt, I would love for Ronaldo to end his career here, at home. We are making a great effort for certain players to return to the club”, stated Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho.

A move home would also delight his mum, Dolores. Last September she told a Portuguese podcast: “He has to come back. I already told him: ‘Son before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting’”. It will also will allow him to settle in the $21 million mansion he is building for his retirement in Quinta da Marinha. The property is less than 40 minutes from the Estadio José Alvalade, where Sporting plays.

The 37-year-old player was formed in Sporting Lisbon's youth academy and made his first team debut in the 2002-2003 season. He played 31 games, scored 5 goals, and provided 6 assists. He was then signed by Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to AS Roma to work under Jose Mourinho again. AS Roma will play in the UEFA Europa League next season, but unlike Manchester United, the team is well conformed, and the Portuguese would be managed by a coach who has already trained him. Italian outlet Retesport claim that the Italian team are in pursuit of the Portuguese superstar.

Despite Roma's interest in Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star's relationship with Mourinho at Real Madrid wasn't the smoothest. When Mourinho was asked about Ronaldo when his second spell at Chelsea was announced, he said: "I remember the good and the not-so-good. I remember he is a goal machine, he helped me to become a champion He probably also helped him and each of us to make history in winning the league with 100 points against the best Barcelona side in history”.

Under Mourinho, Cristiano Ronaldo played 164 games, scored 168 goals, and provided 49 assists. He also won La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Copa del Rey.