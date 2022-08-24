The new Manchester City striker spoke to FourFourTwo about which goal scorer inspires him and why.

Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world, and arguably the best player in the world. The 22-year-old star from Norway already has three goals in three games for Manchester City in the Premier League.

Haaland has basically kept his goal per game ratio in the Premier League like he did in the Bundesliga. Few strikers in the world have the goal scoring pace of the former Borussia Dortmund scoring ace.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, Haaland spoke about which forwards/ strikers most inspire him, and he had a perfect answer, French superstar, and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Erling Haaland on Karim Benzema

“I don’t know what will happen, but it must always be about learning, about developing… You can never stop looking for new ways to become better.

“Look at Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He’s 34 now, and suddenly he’s developed into an even better player over the last couple of years – that’s insanely good. I want to always do that” Haaland told FourFourTwo.

In his career the Norwegian international has a total of 158 goals in 204 games at the club level and 20 goals in 21 caps for Norway. Haaland’s best season was 2020/21 where he scored 41 goals in 41 games played.