Cristiano Ronaldo is the co-owner of the Pestana CR7 hotel chain, which is now looking for employees for its property in Gran Via (Madrid).

Cristiano Ronaldo may have left Real Madrid many years ago, but he’s still somehow connected to the Spanish capital. The Portuguese star is co-owner of the Pestana CR7 hotel chain, which has a property in Madrid.

In fact, AS notes the company is now hiring for its hotel located in Gran Via. Based on the platform Infojobs, there are openings for the following posts: waiter’s assistant, Food & Beverage Manager, and Public Relations Officer.

The candidates are required to have specialized training in the area, previous experience in the position, proficiency in English (any other language is a plus), exceptional communication skills, ability to work as a team and handle challenging situations calmly and professionally.

The salary ranges between €23,000 and €30,000; with a period of training for the selected candidates. Other benefits reportedly include health insurance for the employees and a discount to stay at one of the chain’s hotels. In addition, the company also offers a free day for its employees on their birthday.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al Nassr.

The job consists on 40 hours a week split into five days with two days off, working rotating shifts from Monday to Sunday, planned in advance. Employees are also entitled to 30 days of annual leave and the possibility of an additional 20 days off.

Ronaldo’s hotels around the world

Ronaldo teamed up with Pestana, the biggest hotel chain in Portugal, in 2015, creating his own Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels brand. This chain now counts on five properties located in some of the world’s most important cities.

The first hotel opened in 2016 in Funchal, the capital city of Madeira in Cristiano’s home land. The second one opened the following year in Lisbon, and it wasn’t until 2021 that Ronaldo took his chain abroad by opening the Pestana CR7 Times Square in Manhattan, New York.

That year the soccer star also expanded his business to Spain with the Pestana CR7 Gran Via Madrid, which is now hiring. The newest property opened in February 2021 in Marrakesh, Morocco.