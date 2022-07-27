Orlando City SC play against New York Red Bulls today at Exploria Stadium for the 2022 U.S Open Cup Semifinals. Full exclusive details about how to watch or live stream the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2022 U.S Open Cup Semifinals in the US today

Orlando City SC are ready to face New York Red Bulls, Semifinals action for the 2022 U.S Open Cup. This game will take place at Exploria Stadium today, July 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). Two title favorites play for a place in the final. Here is all the related information about this U.S Open Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Orlando City SC got lucky during the Round of 16 quarter-finals as they had to win that game on penalty kicks against Nashville SC after the game ended 1-1. Similarly, the team was lucky against Inter Miami.

New York Red Bulls were more solid during RO16 as they won against Charlotte FC and New York City FC scored three goals in each game and allowed just one goal. In addition, the NY Red Bulls are in a good position within the MLS.

Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls: Storylines

Orlando City played well during the U.S Open Cup Third Round with a win against the Tampa Bay Rowdies 2-1 and in RO32 they also won another game against the Philaldelphia Union 2-1. But things took a turn for the worse during the early Round of 16 as they won both phases of that stage by penalty kicks.

New York Red Bulls allowed only one goal during the early stages of the US Open Cup, and during RO16 and quarterfinals they also allowed only one goal, that is a sign of the solid defensive work the team has. The most recent victory against New York City FC was 3-0.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls in the U.S.

This 2022 U.S Open Cup Semifinals game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls: Predictions And Odds

Orlando City SC are considered underdogs for this game due to two recent results in the round of 16 and quarterfinals where they showed weakness against their rivals. New York Red Bulls are big favorites and they are likely to win this game easily. The best pick for this U.S Open Cup game is: New York Red Bulls.

Caliente Orlando City SC +162 Draw +235 New York Red Bulls +162

* Odds via Caliente