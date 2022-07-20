Orlando City and Arsenal will clash off today at Exploria Stadium in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Orlando City will face Arsenal at the Exploria Stadium in Nevada in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their first overall meeting. MLS side Orlando City and Arsenal of the Premier League have never clashed before neither in a Club Friendly nor at any world club tournament.

The game will be played today, July 20, 2022, at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever.

Orlando City vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time

Australia: 9:30 AM (AEST) (Thursday)

Botswana: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Canada: 7:30 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Germany: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Kenya: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Russia: 2:30 AM (MSK) (Thursday)

Rwanda: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Sudan: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

UK: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

US: 7:30 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Orlando City vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

US: ESPN+

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA