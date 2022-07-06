In Florida, Orlando City and Inter Miami are the most important teams for the soccer fandom. In this 2022 MLS season, both teams will face each other again in Week 19 and here it is all the information about date, time and TV Channel to follow this important match.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or livestream Week 19 of the 2022 MLS regular season in the US

The 2022 MLS season enters its final part for the regular phase and all the teams are trying to get the most points as possible to be in the Playoff bound. Now, Week 19 will present an attractive duel between Orlando City and Inter Miami, so every soccer fan in the US will be aware of when and where to watch it live.

Both teams have the same record for the last five games with a 2-1-2. Between them, Orlando City is the one that arrives with a better pace. The Lions have won two of their last duels against Inter Miami and have lost only one (two draws). At home, the ones coaches by Oscar Pareja should not have any problem to get tha victory.

For this game, Orlando City, being the local team, will wear its traditional all-purple kit to face Inter Miami. David Beckham's club will use a full true pink jersey. As for the keepers, the host will be in an all-black suit, while his rival will appear in the color green for this match.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Date

The 2022 MLS regular season Week 19 game between Orlando City and Inter Miami will take place on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Orlando City vs Inter Miami in MLS regular season 2022

Orlando City and Inter Miami will face each other on Week 19 of the 2022 MLS regular season and it will be broadcast on ESPN+, ESPN App and FOX 35 Plus.