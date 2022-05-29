Pachuca and Atlas will face each other for the second game of the Liga MX finals. Here, you can take a look at the starting lineups of both teams for this exciting game.

This Sunday, May 29, the second leg of the Liga MX finals at the Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, State of Hidalgo, Mexico between Pachuca and Atlas will be played. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this final game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The first leg of these Liga MX finals went in favor of the defending champions from Mexico. Atlas, as locals, beat Pachuca 2-0, taking a result that undoubtedly leaves them very well placed for the second leg. To be two-time champions, even a loss by one goal difference could give them the second title in a row.

However, Pachuca are by no means dead as, while Atlas's lead is good, it is by no means decisive and they could well put it in their favor. In fact, the Atlas themselves suffered in the second leg of their game against Tigres despite having obtained a 3-0 difference from the first leg. In other words, the series is still open.

Pachuca lineup

Oscar Murillo comes in to the starting lineup for the second leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX finals against Atlas at the Estadio Hidalgo. Other than that, the starting eleven will be the same.

Pachuca starting XI: Oscar Ustari, Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murillo, Daniel Aceves, Erick Sánchez, Luis Chávez, Avilés Hurtado, Víctor Guzmán, Romario Ibarra, Nicolás Ibáñez.

Atlas lineup

Ánderson Santamaría was in doubt in the team led by Diego Cocca since he was injured in the first leg of these finals. However he will be part of the squad coming from winning 2-0 in the First Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Finals.

Atlas starting XI: Camilo Vargas, Gaddi Aguirre, Hugo Nervo, Victor Aguilera, José Abella, Edgar Zaldívar, Luis Reyes, Aníbal Chalá, Aldo Rocha, Julio Furch, Julián Quiñones.

