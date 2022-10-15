Pachuca and Tigres UANL will clash for the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 quarterfinals. Check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Pachuca and Tigres UANL will face each other looking for a place in the semifinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this soccer match such as the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

The first leg ended up with a 1-0 victory for Tigres, who will be looking to book their ticket for the semifinals. However, Los Universitarios can’t be too confident as they haven’t been able to maintain their advantage in the last three times they won the first leg match in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Pachuca have only been able to win a series after losing the first leg match on one occasion (Clausura 2006 vs Morelia). They have lost the five series in which they lost the first match. They will try to break that negative streak.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Location: Estadio Hidalgo

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Storylines and head-to-head

There’s a lot of parity between these two teams. They have faced each other 60 times, with Pachuca winning 17 of those matches, and Tigres winning 19 encounters. They have drawn on 23 occasions.

How to watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL in the US

The second leg match between Pachuca and Tigres UANL to be played on Sunday, October 16, at Estadio Hidalgo, will be broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US), TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to Draft Kings, Pachuca are the favorites to win the match with odds of +100. Meanwhile, Tigres UANL have odds of +255. A draw would pay +245.

DraftKings Pachuca +100 Draw +245 Tigres UANL +255

*Odds by DraftKings