Pachuca will host Toluca for the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 finals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game free in the United States.

Pachuca and Toluca will face each other in what will be the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV + (free trial).

It will be the duel that will define the new champions of this Liga MX Torneo Apertura. On the one hand, the locals reached this stage after beating Tigres UANL in a tough series in the quarterfinals, and winning both semifinal matches against Monterrey first 5-2 and then 1-0.

Toluca come from giving the big surprise especially in the semifinals. It is that they managed to eliminate those who finished in first place in the regular phase and the main favorites to win the championship, America. In the Requalification they beat Juarez 3-0, then they would eliminate Santos Laguna in the quarterfinals to finally beat "Las Aguilas" in the semifinals.

Pachuca vs Toluca: Date

This game for the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura finals between Pachuca and Toluca will be played at the Estadio Hidalgo this Sunday, October 30 at 9:36 PM (ET).

Pachuca vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:36 PM

CT: 8:36 PM

MT: 7:36 PM

PT: 6:36 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Pachuca vs Toluca

This second leg of the 2022 Liga MX finals between Pachuca and Toluca will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Univision NOW, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com.

