Palmeiras will seek to close their participation in Group A as high as possible when they receive an Emelec in need of points this Wednesday, May 18. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The last champions of the Copa Libertadores are also the first to qualify for the round of 16, and all thanks to an excellent performance: 4 games won out of 4 possible, with 20 goals for and 2 against, which means an average of 5 goals per game. With stats like that, it's no surprise that they've locked in their qualification and secured top spot in the group with two games still to go.

For their part, Emelec are in need of points. Although they are in second place in the group with 5 points, Deportivo Tachira follow them very closely with 4, and in this Matchday they play against Independiente Petrolero, the weakest team in the group. However, taking into account that they will play against Palmeiras in Brazil, a draw could be a good result and reach the last Matchday only 1 point below the Venezuelans in case they win.

Palmeiras vs Emelec: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Palmeiras vs Emelec: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Palmeiras vs Emelec: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Playing against Palmeiras, Emelec have not had the best results. Although there have been few games between them, the Ecuadorians could never get points when they played against the Brazilians: in 3 games there have been three defeats, the last one for the current edition of the Copa Libertadores, more precisely on April 28. On that occasion the defeat was 3-1.

Before this edition these two teams had met in the group stage of the 1995 edition of this same tournament, of course both were victory for the Brazilians: 3-1 on March 10, 1995 in Ecuador and 2-1 on March 28, 1995 in Brazil.

How to watch or live stream Palmeiras vs Emelec in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, May 17 at the Allianz Parque for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Palmeiras and Emelec will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Palmeiras vs Emelec: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Palmeiras are the favorite with -475 odds, while Emelec have +1300. A tie would finish in a +500 payout.

Caesars Palmeiras -475 Tie +500 Emelec +1300

*Odds via Caesars