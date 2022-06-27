Panama U20 will face Honduras U20 for the quarterfinals of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The Concacaf U20 Championship continues and already in the quarterfinals with the 8 best teams in the tournament, there will surely begin to be much more even duels than those of previous rounds, in many of which the teams won by a wide difference. Now, without a doubt, will be the time to see which teams are ready to fight for the championship.

Honduras U20 have been one of the most solid teams, winning all their games so far, one of which was precisely in the group stage against this rival, for which they are the favorites to advance to the semifinals. Panama U20 are aware of this, but they also know that the Hondurans won that game 1-0, so there was not a big difference between the two and this time it will be a totally different game from the first.

Panama U20 vs Honduras U20: Date

Panama U20 and Honduras U20 will face each other at the Francisco Morazan Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras this Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Panama U20 vs Honduras U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Panama U20 vs Honduras U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Panama U20 and Honduras U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN, ViX, Fox Sports 2.

