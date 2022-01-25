The opportunities are not over yet for Paraguay, they are in time to qualify to play in Qatar 2022. The next two games are big, but with a good strategy the team could get some valuable points.

Paraguay are in the ninth spot of the standings table at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Conmebol qualifiers and they are the second team with less than 15 points, since most teams have 15 or more points, only Paraguay and Venezuela have less than 15 points each.

Paraguay's record is negative at 2-7-5 overall, but they drew a recent game against Colombia 0-0 in what was the squad's last game of 2021. Prior to that tie the Paraguayans had lost to Chile 0-1 at home.

The next two games are important for Paraguay, one against Uruguay at home on January 27, 2022 and another against Brazil on the road on February 1. After those two games, where the team has to win at least 3 points, Paraguay does not play again until March 24 against Ecuador at home.

Paraguay’s roster to face Uruguay and Brazil: 30 players names

Guillermo Barros Schelotto is the head manager of Paraguay, a couple of days ago he revealed to the public the list of players who were called to play with the national team. Most of the players have experience in Europe and others in the local league in Paraguay.

Goalkeepers: Antony Silva, Alfredo Aguilar, Ángel González y Santiago Rojas. (Two with experience in Paraguay, one with experience in Europe and another plays in Mexico).

Defenders: Gustavo Gómez, Fabián Balbuena, Roberto Fernández, Júnior Alonso, Robert Rojas, Omar Alderete, Juan Escobar, Santiago Arzamendia, David Martínez, Alan Benítez. (Only two players come from the local league in Paraguay).

Midfielders: Richard Sánchez, Matías Rojas, Mathías Villasanti, Jorge Morel, Braian Ojeda, Miguel Almirón, Jesús Medina, Cristhian Paredes, Hugo Martínez. (Only one midfielder plays in the local league.)

Forwards: Antonio Sanabria, Luis Amarilla, Braian Samudi, Carlos González, Robert Morales, Julio Enciso. (All the forwards have scored goals with their teams, only Julio Enciso comes from the local league).

Paraguay's main problem is defense, the team has allowed 18 goals against in 14 games, that's an average of 1.28 goals allowed per game. Paraguay attack is also poor, the team has only 9 goals for.

