Paris Saint-Germain takes its star-studded squad of world-class players, led by Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé, to the next stop on its tour in Japan, where it takes on Gamba Osaka. Find out how and where to watch this match in the United States.

Paris Saint Germain vs Gamba Osaka: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US this 2022 Friendly match

It will be a real party in Suita, Japan, when the local team Gamba Osaka takes on one of the most powerful teams in Europe and the world, Lionel Messi's PSG. In the following lines you will find out how and where to enjoy the live broadcast of this match in the United States.

Paris Saint-Germain will be playing the third of five matches on their preparatory tour of Japan. In their first match, they defeated two-time defending champions and the most winning team in the Japanese League in the last five years, Kawasaki Frontale, 2 goals to 1.

It is worth noting that Christophe Galtier's team, who arrived at the Parisian team to replace Mauricio Pochettino for the 2022-2023 season, is facing opponents who are in full competition stage, as the Japanese League has already played more than 20 matches of its current season. Gamba Osaka is looking for an incentive against PSG to motivate them to get out of the relegation zone in which they currently find themselves.

Paris Saint Germain vs Gamba Osaka: Date

The state-of-the-art Suita City Stadium, inaugurated just on October 10 2015, will host the clash between Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé's PSG and its local team, Gamba Osaka on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Paris Saint Germain vs Gamba Osaka: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 AM

CT: 5:00 AM

MT: 4:00 AM

PT: 3:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Paris Saint Germain vs Gamba Osaka:

Set your alarm to wake up on time and enjoy the performances of top world soccer players such as Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, Donnarumma or Sergio Ramos. You can tune in to watch PSG vs Gamba Osaka live in the United States on CBS Sports Network.