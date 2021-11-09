Peru and Bolivia face each other on Thursday, November 11, on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, take a look at the possible lineups for this game.

The road to Qatar is reaching its crucial stages. Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers could be crucial for the future of Peru and Bolivia, who will clash on Thursday, November 11 in Lima.

La Blanquirroja know they can't drop many more points if they want to seal a place in the next World Cup. Following a road defeat to 2021 Copa America winners Argentina, Peru will try to get back to winning ways at home.

La Verde, on the other hand, aim to build from their shocking back-to-back victories that placed them within touching distance of the World Cup spots. Both wins, however, were in La Paz. Are Bolivia capable of beating Peru again?

Peru predicted lineup

This match is a must-win for Ricardo Gareca and company. According to La Republica, he'll name an offensive lineup to go after a victory that keeps them alive in the competition. Andre Carrillo is eligible again but he may not start as he was seen in a party shortly before the game, while Paolo Guerreroremains sidelined.

Peru possible starting XI: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Marcos Lopez; Renato Tapia, Sergio Peña, Christofer Gonzales; Christian Cueva, Andre Carrillo, Gianluca Lapadula.

Bolivia possible starting XI

After two massive victories at home, Cesar Farias wants his team to keep this run going when it sets foot in Lima. Depor reports that Bolivia will make just a few changes to the team that beat Peru 1-0 in October.

Bolivia predicted lineup: Carlos Lampe; Marc Enoumba, Jairo Quinteros, Jose Sagredo, Diego Bejarano; Leonel Justiniano, Moises Villarroel, Franz Gonzales, Ramiro Vaca; Marcelo Moreno Martins.